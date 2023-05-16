Radford University basketball coach court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University head basketball coach Darris Nichols will return to court in June after testing positive for alcohol in April, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Nichols pleaded guilty to DUI in February, which resulted in his license being suspended for 12 months. He also had to pay a $2,500 fine and have an ignition interlock system installed in his car. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two being suspended.

Nichols was arrested in February after he refused to do a field sobriety test, according to police. Court documents say he blew a .25 blood alcohol level after being arrested. The legal limit in Virginia is .08.

The court documents say the positive reading came from the ignition interlock system installed in Nichols’s car.

WDBJ7 reached out to Radford University for a statement regarding Nichol’s positive reading and received the following response:

“Radford University is currently evaluating the situation. This is a personnel matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Darris Nichols court documents.
Darris Nichols court documents.(WDBJ7)

