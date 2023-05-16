Princeton officers recognized for their service to the community

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seven Princeton Police officers were recognized for their service and lifesaving efforts in the community.

These first responders, who are dedicated in helping others every day, humbly accepted the awards during this Monday evenings Princeton City Council meeting.

Detective Lieutenant E.T. Pugh received a General Accommodation Award for his quick actions during a 2021 hit a run accident on Thorn Street in Princeton

A National Chief Association Lifesaving Award was awarded to Sgt. C.C. Butler for transporting a person to the hospital in his portal car that resulted in the victim getting lifesaving care in time.

L.T J.D. Halsey and Officer Z.A. Jones received the National Chief Association Lifesaving Award for aiding in saving a driver that wreck from going into cardiac arrest.

L.T. D.A. Weatherly received the National Chief Association Lifesaving Award for saving a choking baby during a Princeton Christmas parade.

Sgt. R.S. Gibson was awarded the Supervisor of the Year Award.

Officer S.W. Owens was awarded the prestigious Officer of the Year Award for his continuing service to the community.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting

Latest News

“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
Princeton officers recognized for their service to the community
Princeton officers recognized for their service to the community
“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
Satellite image showing the subtropical storm that formed in mid-January off the coast of the...
VDEM designates May 15-19, 2023 as Hurricane Preparedness Week