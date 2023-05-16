Princeton officers recognized for their service to the community

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seven Princeton Police officers were recognized for their service and lifesaving efforts in the community.

These first responders, who are dedicated in helping others every day, humbly accepted the awards during this Monday evenings Princeton City Council meeting.

Detective Lieutenant E.T. Pugh received a General Accommodation Award for his quick actions during a 2021 hit a run accident on Thorn Street in Princeton

A National Chief Association Lifesaving Award was awarded to Sgt. C.C. Butler for transporting a person to the hospital in his portal car that resulted in the victim getting lifesaving care in time.

L.T J.D. Halsey and Officer Z.A. Jones received the National Chief Association Lifesaving Award for aiding in saving a driver that wreck from going into cardiac arrest.

L.T. D.A. Weatherly received the National Chief Association Lifesaving Award for saving a choking baby during a Princeton Christmas parade.

Sgt. R.S. Gibson was awarded the Supervisor of the Year Award.

Officer S.W. Owens was awarded the prestigious Officer of the Year Award for his continuing service to the community.

