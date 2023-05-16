Police Week Feature: Sgt. Shawn Short of the Richlands PD

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Sergeant Shawn Short has been a police officer for nearly a decade, spending the last four years with the Richlands PD.

“It was where I was born and raised I love the community. Not only am I a part of the community I get to develop and keep my neighbors safe. I just love being here,” said Short.

Short patrols the streets of Richlands with a devotion to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Anything dealing with children, whether its on an abuse level or living environment. Kids are my passion in law enforcement,” said Short.

The sergeant is a father of three,

“It’s hard to answer a call with a small child and not see the face of my own child in their face... Removing children from homes is one of the hardest things you do as a police officer. You watch the kids hurt. They don’t understand why we’re doing what we’re doing.. that’s the hardest part,” said Short.

Though its difficult intervening in children’s home lives, Short says its a community duty to keeps kids safe and healthy.

“If you see a child in need of any assistance that needs to be reported immediately. A lot of times as a community we turn a blind eye to things we should probably take action on,” said Short.

Despite the hardships of duty, there’s nowhere else Sergeant Short would rather be.

I can’t see anything else I would want to do outside of law enforcement .This is where I’m at. This is home,” said Short.

