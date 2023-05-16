Pikeview High School Theater presents “Little Shop of Horrors”

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you have a hunger for dark humor, then get ready to be fed. PikeView High School is getting ready to perform “Little Shop of Horrors” - a musical-horror-comedy. The story follows Seymour, a down-on-his-luck flower shop employee who finds a mysterious plant with a taste for human blood. Despite the scary premise, student performers hope the play’s chaotic fun will make the audience die from laughter. Xander Alvarez, who plays Seymour, the lead role of the play, says he is excited to have the opportunity to bring the story to life on the PikeView stage.

“I have seen “Little Shop” and other productions, and I have always wanted to be in a production. So, of course, when, you know, the theater program was doing it, I jumped at the chance, and I’m really excited to play Seymour...” says Alvarez, “...It’s so much fun... the songs are great, and the humor is fantastic, and everyone here has worked so hard to get PikeView’s theater program off the ground and to bring a really great show to this area.”

PikeView’s theater teacher who organized the play says this is the high school’s first published musical since COVID.

If you would like to attend Little Shop of Horrors, it will be held on Friday, May 19th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 20, at 1:00 pm. Tickets at the door are $12 or $10 in advance.

