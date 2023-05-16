Parts of the Bluefields, Springville, Falls Mills, Brush Fork among areas experiencing outage

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Parts of the Bluefields, Springville, Falls Mills, Brush Fork are among the areas currently experiencing a power outage.

Estimated restoration times according to Appalachian Power are between 11 AM - 2 PM.

AEP Outage Map - captured around 9:15 AM (AEP)

It is unknown at this time the reason behind the swath of outages.

Our news team is working to learn more as we do we will bring it to you.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.