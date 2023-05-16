Parts of the Bluefields, Springville, Falls Mills, Brush Fork among areas experiencing outage

By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Parts of the Bluefields, Springville, Falls Mills, Brush Fork are among the areas currently experiencing a power outage.

Estimated restoration times according to Appalachian Power are between 11 AM - 2 PM.

AEP Outage Map - captured around 9:15 AM
AEP Outage Map - captured around 9:15 AM(AEP)

It is unknown at this time the reason behind the swath of outages.

Our news team is working to learn more as we do we will bring it to you.

