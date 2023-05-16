New River CTC celebrates Associate Degree Nursing graduates

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - New River Community and Technical College recognized their spring Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) graduates on Friday, May 5, in the Dr. Lucie Refsland Student Center inside of the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

Spring 2023 ADN graduates include Maggie Bostic, Ronceverte; Susan Catron, Princeton; Courtney Clendenin, White Sulphur Springs; Caroline Davis, Rainelle; Vanessa Dodrill, Birch River; Melissa Evans, Beckley; Erica Hogan, Fayetteville; Kimberly McClung, Peterstown; Trina Olson, Cool Ridge; Jonathan Shamblin, Daniels; Elizabeth Sparks, Lewisburg; and Angel Willis, Alderson.

“These graduates have worked tirelessly to tackle a rigorous curriculum. They have attended classes and completed clinicals while working and attending to family obligations,” said New River CTC Nurse Administrator Duane Napier. “We are proud of the work that they have done in the ADN program and privileged to celebrate their accomplishment with them.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.