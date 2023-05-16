Mister Sparky Spotlight: Deals During Electrical Safety Month

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - May is ‘Electrical Safety Month,’ and Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia is offering specials for customers this month.

They are offering a free power club membership, which is an annual subscription. They are also offering a free home safety inspection, and a $50 coupon to go toward repairs or upgrades.

Just give the promo code ‘safety.’

To get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200.

Financing options are available. Go here to visit the website, and go here to visit the Facebook page.

To watch past Mister Sparky spotlights, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.