Mister Sparky Spotlight: Deals During Electrical Safety Month

Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia is offering specials during the month of May.
Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia is offering specials during the month of May.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - May is ‘Electrical Safety Month,’ and Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia is offering specials for customers this month.

They are offering a free power club membership, which is an annual subscription. They are also offering a free home safety inspection, and a $50 coupon to go toward repairs or upgrades.

Just give the promo code ‘safety.’

To get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200.

Financing options are available. Go here to visit the website, and go here to visit the Facebook page.

To watch past Mister Sparky spotlights, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
FC2 Donald Robert McCloud
Sailor’s remains returned home to W.Va. after 81 years
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Timberwood Elementary School image rendering
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Timberwood Elementary School

Latest News

Pikeview High School Theater presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
PikeView High School Theater presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
Raleigh County swears in new assistant prosecutor
The Raleigh County Commission is working to help restore a 102-year-old church in Tams, W.Va.
Raleigh County Commission approves funding to help restore historic church
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Shawn Short of the Richlands PD
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Shawn Short of the Richlands PD