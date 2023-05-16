Millwald Theater to host free movie night

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) -The Millwald Theater in Wytheville will be hosting a free movie night on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

They will be showing Night at the Museum, and at the event, local museum employees will be wearing costumes and handing out free tickets for free admission into six of Wytheville’s local museums. Those will be valid the next day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is in commemoration of National Museum Day which is May 18.

