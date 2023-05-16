Façade Grants announced for seven local businesses

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton announced the approval of seven Façade Grant requests after Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s May Meeting.

The grants are given to those who demonstrate intent to beautify their business through signage, sore conversion, and other methods.

BeYOUtiful Things, Prime Care 12 Priority Health, Big Bite Restaurant, Wood Pool Services, Evan’s Sweets, Oasis Beauty Bar & Boutique, and Bargain Binz-N-More, was awarded $2.000 each.

“We encourage all businesses within Princeton’s incorporated limits to apply for this opportunity. Whether a business is new, expanding, or simply renovating an existing location, every brick-and-mortar can qualify as long as they can meet application requirements. Applications can be requested at 681-282-5703 or s.lusk@princetonwv.gov. Requests will be reviewed as funds are available.”- Samuel Lusk, Princeton Economic Development Director

