Dirty Hat Laundromat celebrates grand opening

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Virginia is welcoming a new business to town.

The “Dirty Hat Laundromat” held its ribbon cutting and official opening on Monday with the chamber of commerce and local officials on-hand.

It’s located in the Westgate Plaza. The laundromat’s owner and operator Aaron Baker says he wanted his business to be more unique than the others in the area.

“I just wanted to make it homey in here. I went with the wood because we are southern, and everyone loves stained wood, and homey feelings, and farm-like vibe, and stuff like that. I was kind of aiming for a personality for this place,” said Baker.

The Dirty Hat Laundromat will be open from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.