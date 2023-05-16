Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns June 2

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will make its return to Bluefield next month. This year the event will run from June 2 through June 11. The Sea Lion Show will make its return from last year, along with other attractions like Rock-it The Robot.

There will also be a variety of food for people to try as always. Some new attractions this year include a World Of Wonder Show that will put on some unique acts.

“It’s kind of like an old school carnival act. So they’ll have a lot of the sword swallowing and fire eating and things like that. It’s a little throwback to the way carnivals used to be,” said President and CEO for the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio.

The quiet carnival for those with special needs will also be making it’s return. There will also be an adoption event happening with animals from the Mercer and Tazewell County Animal Shelters.

Other entertainment include the Texas Tommy Show and the Little Roy and Lizzy Show. There will also be live music every night with vendors.

