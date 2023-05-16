Child safety tips to remember for pool season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather is warming up and pools are starting to open, it’s important to think about children’s safety.

Savannah Snider, firefighter with the Staunton Fire Department, said it is important to make sure young children are supervised while they are swimming as well as take swim lessons.

Snider added some programs can start as early as four months old.

”For the fourth month old’s it is more like self rescue techniques where they can teach them to roll over on their back in the body of water waiting for the adult to come and help them.” said Snider.

Snider said that if a child falls in the water and cannot swim, to try floating.

“The first step would be to put your face up and out of the water, and put your chest up then use your legs and arms to try and pull yourself up” said Snider

“Definitely adults should take an CPR class if they have young children not only for drowning but in case of another emergency where they would have to do CPR.” said Snider.

Snider said you can call the American Heart Association to find more resources.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Nine students graduating from New River CTC's ADN program participated in the program pinning...
New River CTC celebrates Associate Degree Nursing graduates

Latest News

Sgt. David Bailey, Commuity Services Officer for the Beckley PD
Police Week Feature: Sgt. David Bailey finds himself on the front lines of community service
BRCCC Job Fair
Beckley Raleigh County Job and Resource Fair set for May 19
David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools
Raleigh County says goodbye to Superintendent Price
Dickenson County death
Dickenson Co., Va. man killed in storm
New River Gorge National Park
New River Gorge named Best Family Trip in U.S. by Outside Magazine