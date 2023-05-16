BU unveils little free library in memory of late student

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University unveiled a little free library on April 28 in memory of Caitlyn Gable, a rising junior and softball player for the school.

Gable passed in her sleep in August.

According to a release from BU, the library is to be placed on the BU campus outside of the Easley Library. It will face College Avenue for easy access for students and community members, and a plaque will be added as well commemorating Gable’s memory along with a quote from J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: “When in doubt, go to the library.”

“Caitlyn lived her life while following her dreams, trying to figure out her path, and making her choices. She lived her life boldly,” said Paula Beasley, co-director of library services at BU and Caitlyn’s former supervisor. “We are remembering her today because she lived her life well through work and play. We are placing a little free library at Bluefield University in her memory because she loved reading and loved being helpful to others. She loved being part of a team. She made her mark on this campus and in our lives.”

The little free library depicts scenes from three of Caitlyn’s favorite book series: Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling, Percy Jackson and the Olympians by Rick Riordan, and The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

“The theme amongst the three are doorways because that’s what reading is as a hobby for those that enjoy it,” said student Mark Clary, who painted the little free library. “It’s a path out of where you’re at right now into some other kind of adventure.”

Additional students made remarks about Caitlyn and her impact on the Rams community. Macy Martin shared that Caitlyn was a shining example of learning to “love the small things in life.” Michael Vichiola, who often saw Caitlyn in Easley Library, said it was easy to tell “she was one special person.”

“One of the things I’ve always valued is celebrating the whole student-athlete. A lot has been said about Caitlyn as a softball player, but I think getting to know this part of Caitlyn—her love for reading, her love for books, her love for the library and the people that she worked with here—is something special,” said Director of Athletics Corey Mullins. “It’s important for us to celebrate that and recognize the full dimensions of who she was as a person. Hopefully, this little free library will continue to rekindle the memory of her time here on campus as people ask about it and its significance to our campus and to our student body.”

