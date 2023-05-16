BAC, WWHS art club partner for new mural

Beckley mural
Beckley mural(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some colorful changes are coming to Raleigh County! A new mural is currently being completed on the side of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The project is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Beckley Art Center (BAC) and the Woodrow Wilson High School (WWHS) art club. The idea for the project has been a year in the making, but, Saja Montague, Visual Arts Director for the BAC, says the mural has really started to take shape in the last month.

Students were out last week getting the base colors down and will be back this week- weather permitting- for another round.

Montague says these students each had a part in the mural’s design in addition to its creation. She also spoke of the importance of giving local youth the opportunity to create something positive in their own community.

“...Working with the youth in our community, we’re giving them a chance to really cultivate a sense of self and a sense of belonging, but they also get to see themselves reflected in our community.”

The project includes some Mountain State cryptids like Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, as well as some West Virginia staples like Cardinals and Rhododendrons.

The group hopes to have the project completed by the end of June.

