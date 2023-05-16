Annual Pubfest raises money for West Virginia Collective, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, May 20, the fourth annual Pubfest will be held at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent.

At noon, more than 20 bands from around the state will begin performing on two stages. This includes names like Parachute Brigade, The Red Line Band, Unmanned, The Wearing Hands and more. The event will also feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for kids.

Each year, Pubfest raises money for the West Virginia Collective, a performing arts non-profit organization, and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Since 2018, the event has raised more than $20,000 for these two groups, and organizers say this could be the best turnout yet.

“We’re looking like we are on track to have our biggest year ever and, basically, that’s all- we just always want to top ourselves if we can,” shared Matt Deal, who sits on the event’s organizing committee. “We’ve had good numbers in the past, so why not see if we can do better.”

Tickets to Saturday’s event are $40, but kids 12 and under get in for free. Click here for tickets and see the full list of bands.

The Weathered Ground Brewery is located at 2027 Flat Top Road.

