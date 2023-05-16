Active Southern West Virginia welcomes two new fitness programs

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the last month, two new fitness programs have been introduced to Raleigh County.

The first is a Beckley Running Group, and the second is Beckley Walking for Fitness. Both were created by Active Southern West Virginia (ASWV), and both are held weekly at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

These programs are free and open to the public and all skill levels are welcome.

While movement is the goal, those at ASWV say creating community has become the draw.

“You look forward to the socialization just as much as you look forward to the physical activity,” shared Elizabeth Raieney, the Community Captin Volunteer Coordinator for ASWV. “And sometimes it’s a motivating factor in keeping you active cause you know you’re gonna see a person that you haven’t seen in a week, and you come out and run, or you come out and walk...it makes you feel good mentally and physically.”

Beckley Running Group meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Walking for Fitness meets at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Raieny encourages those who are thinking about joining either group to check out their respective Facebook pages. Here you can find updates and make sure inclement weather has not canceled any meetings. Click here for the Beckley Running Group Facebook page and here for the Walking for Fitness Facebook page.

