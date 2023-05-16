Active Southern West Virginia welcomes two new fitness programs

By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the last month, two new fitness programs have been introduced to Raleigh County.

The first is a Beckley Running Group, and the second is Beckley Walking for Fitness. Both were created by Active Southern West Virginia (ASWV), and both are held weekly at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

These programs are free and open to the public and all skill levels are welcome.

While movement is the goal, those at ASWV say creating community has become the draw.

“You look forward to the socialization just as much as you look forward to the physical activity,” shared Elizabeth Raieney, the Community Captin Volunteer Coordinator for ASWV. “And sometimes it’s a motivating factor in keeping you active cause you know you’re gonna see a person that you haven’t seen in a week, and you come out and run, or you come out and walk...it makes you feel good mentally and physically.”

Beckley Running Group meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Walking for Fitness meets at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Raieny encourages those who are thinking about joining either group to check out their respective Facebook pages. Here you can find updates and make sure inclement weather has not canceled any meetings. Click here for the Beckley Running Group Facebook page and here for the Walking for Fitness Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
FC2 Donald Robert McCloud
Sailor’s remains returned home to W.Va. after 81 years
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Timberwood Elementary School image rendering
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Timberwood Elementary School

Latest News

The Raleigh County Commission is working to help restore a 102-year-old church in Tams, W.Va.
Raleigh County Commission approves funding to help restore historic church
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Shawn Short of the Richlands PD
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Shawn Short of the Richlands PD
Sea Lion
Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns June 2
Pubfest
Annual Pubfest raises money for West Virginia Collective, West Virginia Public Broadcasting