WVVA remembers fallen officers in recognition of 2023 Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA remembers local fallen officers in recognition of 2023 Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

This list consists of officers of all kinds from Mercer County, McDowell County, Wyoming County, Raleigh County, Fayette County, Greenbrier County, Summers County, and Monroe County in West Virginia, and Tazewell County, Bland County, Giles County, Wythe County, and Buchanan County in Virginia

