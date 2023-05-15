Wildlife Center urges public to leave fawn White-tail deer alone

SWVA Wildlife Center urges people not to touch fawn White-tail deer
SWVA Wildlife Center urges people not to touch fawn White-tail deer(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/SW VA Wildlife Center Release) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is urging the public to leave fawn White-tailed deer alone, unless there’s an obvious trauma.

This center reports that this time of year, it gets “too many, often unnecessary, calls about baby deer,” saying, “In almost every situation, the mother will come back for her baby.”

Center officials say they “lose a lot of time and resources dealing with this problem each year. Contrary to popular belief, if a fawn deer has a human’s scent on it the mother will return and accept it.”

The wildlife center reports it does not take fawns, as 99% of the fawn deer calls it receives are about normal fawn behavior. A news release from the center states, “There is very limited rehab capacity available statewide, so please help us by not kidnapping fawns so that the ones that actually DO need help can get help.”

The center lists several other reasons for not taking White-tailed deer:

-Due to the presence of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in many surrounding counties we are legally not allowed to take deer.

-Lack of time, space, and financial restraints both for us and the rehab community.

-White-tailed fawns typically do not do well in rehab and once released they don’t do well in the wild either (70% don’t survive after being raised in a rehabilitation setting).

For a fawn FAQ section, click here: swvawildlifecenter.org/fawn-faqs/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Annual Police Memorial Service in Fayettville
Names of 212 fallen heroes read aloud at Annual Police Memorial Service in Fayetteville
There are several events coming up including the annual Nianne's Ride for Kids.
In Focus Preview: mark your calendars, more upcoming events in May, June
A large truck has jackknifed about halfway up the mountain, and crews are on the scene currently.
Three Forks Mountain closed due to truck jackknife
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Bull Creek Road in McDowell close for temporary slip repairs
FC2 Donald Robert McCloud
Sailor’s remains returned home to W.Va. after 81 years