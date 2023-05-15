We’ll grow unsettled as we begin the work week

Occasional showers and storms look likely Monday-Tuesday
Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled out frontal boundary across the region will bring just enough energy for a few spotty showers overnight. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and foggy at times with low temps in the 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should bring increasing cloud cover, and temps will be a tad cooler, topping off in the low-mid 60s for most. During the afternoon and evening especially, we’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Monday night will feature lingering clouds, fog, and mild low temps in the 50s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue on and off into Tuesday. as a cold front swings into the area. As of now, severe weather is looking unlikely, but occasionally heavy downpours look possible. Thunderstorms look more likely with warmer temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

RAINFALL FORECAST
RAINFALL FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Our area could see excessive rainfall through Tuesday, and localized flooding issues could arise. Stay weather aware!

As we move into Wednesday, we should dry back out..STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
"I Voted" sticker
Charity Hurst wins Republican primary for Clerk of Tazewell Circuit Court
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley

Latest News

Your Sunday & Mother's Day Forecast
Your Sunday & Mother's Day Forecast
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Mother's Day will have hit or miss rain possible
Hit or miss showers possible for Mother’s Day
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather