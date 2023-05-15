We’ll grow unsettled as we begin the work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled out frontal boundary across the region will bring just enough energy for a few spotty showers overnight. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and foggy at times with low temps in the 50s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should bring increasing cloud cover, and temps will be a tad cooler, topping off in the low-mid 60s for most. During the afternoon and evening especially, we’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Monday night will feature lingering clouds, fog, and mild low temps in the 50s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue on and off into Tuesday. as a cold front swings into the area. As of now, severe weather is looking unlikely, but occasionally heavy downpours look possible. Thunderstorms look more likely with warmer temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

RAINFALL FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Our area could see excessive rainfall through Tuesday, and localized flooding issues could arise. Stay weather aware!

As we move into Wednesday, we should dry back out..STAY TUNED!

