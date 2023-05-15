TCCTC to offer free robotic/FANUC certification

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) is going to be offering three additional cohorts for Funuc Robot Operator Certification Courses from May through August.

These classes will be held Monday through Friday, and to assist students in transportation to these classes, TCCTC has arranged free transportation through Four County Transit for those enrolled in the courses.

The class schedule is:

Cohort 3 May 15-July 6 (There will be no classes on May 29, June 19-23, nor July 4) 3:30-7:30 pm Prerequisite: OSHA 10 General Industry Certification. Certification available: FANUC Certified Robot Operator with ROBOGUIDE

Cohort 4 June 5-July 25. (There will be no classes June 19-23 nor July 4.) 12:00 noon - 3 pm Prerequisite: OSHA 10 General Industry Certification. Certification available: FANUC Certified Robot Operator with ROBOGUIDE

Cohort 5 July 26-August 14 9 am - 4 pm (lunch break from 12:00-1:00 daily, on your own) Prerequisite: OSHA 10 General Industry Certification. Certification available: FANUC Certified Robot Operator with ROBOGUIDE

