Sobriety Checkpoints to be set up in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint location will be located along U.S. Route 52, Coal Heritage Road, near the previous Welch Detachment of the WVSP.

Alternate routes of travel will include Route 16, Route 104 and Mt View High School Rd.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

