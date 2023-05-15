Sobriety Checkpoints to be set up in McDowell County

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint location will be located along U.S. Route 52, Coal Heritage Road, near the previous Welch Detachment of the WVSP.

Alternate routes of travel will include Route 16, Route 104 and Mt View High School Rd.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
"I Voted" sticker
Charity Hurst wins Republican primary for Clerk of Tazewell Circuit Court

Latest News

The DA’s office promises to come down hard on those committing fraud.
Fiber line cut in White Sulphur Springs
Vendors and customer on the Alderson Memorial Bridge during the 2022 Strawberry Festival.
Town of Alderson to host Strawberry Festival
Your Sunday & Mother's Day Forecast
Your Sunday & Mother's Day Forecast
Bluefield’s “Blue Dolphins” swim team returns following hiatus
Bluefield’s “Blue Dolphins” swim team returns following hiatus