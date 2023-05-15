Severe storms will be possible on Tuesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure moves into the area into Tuesday, bringing more unsettled weather. For the rest of tonight, we’ll see occasional showers, clouds and fog. Low temps will hover in the upper 50s-low 60s.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring rounds of widespread showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain all possible.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Rotation in some storms could also occur, and isolated, weak/brief tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will gradually fade overnight Tues-early Wed. We look sunny and seasonable by Wednesday afternoon, and the rest of this work week will be on the drier side...

PRESSURE CHANGE (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

