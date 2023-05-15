Several Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies promoted


The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. kicked off Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Week with a number of promotions.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. kicked off Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Week with a number of promotions.

As part of the Raleigh County Courthouse security team, Cpl. Rashad Cox was promoted to Sgt. He will be filling the shoes of Lt. Aaron Lilly, who was also promoted during Monday’s ceremony. He will be taking over the late Dave Stafford’s role over courthouse security. Stafford passed away a couple weeks ago following a brief illness.

In the Detective Bureau, five-year veteran Deputy Erin Simon was promoted from the role of deputy to Cpl. In an interview with WVVA News, she described her favorite part of the job.

“Learning. In this job, you learn something new every day. Nothing is the same and learning my way to become a better detective and a better officer.”

Sheriff J.C. Canaday said the promotions are based on a combination of test scores and performance on the job.

