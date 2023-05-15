Rain showers this afternoon with severe weather on the horizon
Cooler temperatures for the start of this week
Today will be a muggy and wet day. We’ll start out by seeing cloudy skies throughout the morning. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 50s. By lunchtime, we will begin to see more widespread rain. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid 60s. Some of us will be sitting a little cooler down in the low 60s.
Rain might be a little heavy at times today, with us seeing anywhere between a tenth of an inch of rain, up to a quarter inch in some spots. Rain will continue tonight as we see more spotty showers after sunset. Temperatures overnight dropping back into the 50s.
We do have the possibility of some severe weather on Tuesday. The majority of our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, though the southwestern potions of our area include a slight risk for severe weather. Some of us could be seeing some strong gusty winds at time, and while the chance is very low, it should be noted that we have a non-zero chance of a short-lived tornado.
In addition to that, we also have a slight risk for excessive rainfall Tuesday. With the multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. we could see some isolated flooding issues, particularly in low lying areas, and places with poor drainage. Stay weather aware as we head through the day on Tuesday.
Looking at the rest of the week, we’ll dry up after some brief showers on Wednesday. If you’re looking for a good day to mow the lawn or do some gardenwork, Thursday is looking like the best day to get out and about. More rain will be moving back in by the weekend.
