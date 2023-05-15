Officer Appreciation Week: Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As part of Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Week, WVVA News is profiling officers who are going above and beyond in their community.

While Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday’s career with the Sheriff’s Dept. started 23 years ago, his push toward law enforcement came much earlier.

In an interview with WVVA News, he recalled a pivotal moment in his childhood that led him in that direction. At 10 or 11, he had been given a special gift from his grandfather, a motorcycle, that was stolen. While a Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy came out to investigate the incident, he said he learned at an early age the hard difference between knowing something and being able to prove it.

“I was really little when it happened, but that had such an impact on me. I knew that was the direction I wanted my life to take.”

Starting out in road patrol in 2000, over the next 23 years Canaday would work in almost every single department, from the detective bureau to the drug unit to the Special Response Team (SRT).

In fact, when Sheriff Van Meter was elected in 2016, he chose Canaday as his Chief Deputy.

“He’s very smart,” said Van Meter, who is now Raleigh County’s Clerk. “He’s intelligent, moral individual. He cares about his people and the public.”

When Van Meter decided to run for Clerk, Canaday was appointed Sheriff to serve for the remainder of Van Meter’s term.

Looking back on the roles he has filled over the years, Sheriff Canaday describes the detective bureau as among his favorite, being able to see cases through the justice system and help children along the way.

“I had the privilege for a lot of my career to work with children of crimes. To this day, I still maintain contact with kids in several of those cases. It’s good to be able to see an end product to your work, but also see that you actually did make a difference in someone’s life. At a crossroads in their life, you helped them and now they can use their experience to help others.”

Even 23 years later, when considering a case, he still thinks of the little boy whose motorcycle was stolen.

“A lot of times, as police officers, we take seven, eight, or nine burglaries in a week and sometimes lose sight. But to that person who had the burglary, that’s no six or seven, that’s the one big thing in their life that has happened. I think we have to make a conscious effort to stay focused on that.”

