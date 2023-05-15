Mercer County hosts Special Olympics

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Special Olympics is wrapped up on Friday, May 12.

As participants took part in a range of track and field events this afternoon at PikeView High School’s football field. Events included a long jump, a version of shot-put, and a whole range of races with various age classes and heats.

An organizer said such an event was a great thing to give folks a fun way to close out the week.

Mercer County Special Olympics organizer Megan Belcher said, “It’s kind of like our Friday thing, so it’s our favorite thing for all of us in the week. It’s a Friday fun day with all of our favorite friends, and it just gives them something to do in the community, something to look forward to.”

Among today’s nearly 30 participants, a number are set to move on to Charleston in the near future to compete at the state level for the West Virginia Special Olympics.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
"I Voted" sticker
Charity Hurst wins Republican primary for Clerk of Tazewell Circuit Court

Latest News

(Source: RNN)
Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
The DA’s office promises to come down hard on those committing fraud.
UPDATE: Fiber line cut in White Sulphur Springs repaired
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Sobriety Checkpoints to be set up in McDowell County
Vendors and customer on the Alderson Memorial Bridge during the 2022 Strawberry Festival.
Town of Alderson to host Strawberry Festival