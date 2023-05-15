Mercer County hosts Special Olympics

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Special Olympics is wrapped up on Friday, May 12.

As participants took part in a range of track and field events this afternoon at PikeView High School’s football field. Events included a long jump, a version of shot-put, and a whole range of races with various age classes and heats.

An organizer said such an event was a great thing to give folks a fun way to close out the week.

Mercer County Special Olympics organizer Megan Belcher said, “It’s kind of like our Friday thing, so it’s our favorite thing for all of us in the week. It’s a Friday fun day with all of our favorite friends, and it just gives them something to do in the community, something to look forward to.”

Among today’s nearly 30 participants, a number are set to move on to Charleston in the near future to compete at the state level for the West Virginia Special Olympics.

