Man dead after domestic dispute with wife

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Pounding Mill Branch Road(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Tazewell County man is dead after being shot in the chest following a domestic dispute with his wife. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt says on May 9 at 10:08 pm they received a shooting call on Pounding Mill Branch Road.

Deputies responded and found 46-year-old Eric Lockhart with a gunshot wound to his chest. Tazewell Count EMS took Lockhart to Carillion Tazwell Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway but Hieatt says it appears to be a domestic situation that escalated to the point of gunfire.

Children were also in the home during the dispute and the sheriff’s office is working with the Tazewell County of Social Services. No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The sheriff’s office is working alongside the Tazewell County commonwealth’s Attorney Office to review evidence and witness statements to determine the next course of action.

