Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has been sentenced for soliciting a minor.

FBI Police Officer Dale Edward Cheuvront was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County last September.

Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

On Monday, Cheuvront was sentenced to six months of home confinement and four years of probation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

