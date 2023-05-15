Groundbreaking ceremony held for Timberwood Elementary School

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With shovels in hand, ground is now broke on the highly anticipated Timberwood Elementary School. The school will consolidate Bluewell and Brushfork Elementary Schools. Mercer County Schools Superintendent Ed Toman says construction on the school will begin soon but the completion date is set for the fall of 2025.

“I think it will start June 1. Doing some movement, some dirt here soon. They were planning on starting tomorrow but there’s some things they got to do with some timber and some things there they’re looking to do with the construction,” said Toman.

The new school will cost more than 26 million dollars to build. Mercer County is contributing $12,225,000 of that with the School Building Authority giving $13,970,766. The school will be designed to hold 370 students.

“We were able to use excess levy funding which Mercer County residents voted for in 2020. So we’re adding another 3,050 square feet to the gym and adding a middle school gymnasium and bleachers bringing it to 50,410 square feet,” said Mercer County Schools Project Manager, Leslie Wellman.

The principals for both Bluewell and Brushfork schools say they’re ready for the new building.

“This has been a long time coming. I’ve been principal at Bluewell for 13 years so we’ve been talking about this and dreaming about this for a while now. Just thrilled to be here and to be able to be a small part of a special day,” said Sarah Grose.

“It’s so exciting. It’s just a blessing for the community and for our students. They have this new opportunity come to them so I’m really excited. It’s a great day,” said Amy Rickman.

The new school will be located on Airport Road in Brushfork.

