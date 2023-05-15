Concord baseball falls in MEC semifinals to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, the Concord Mountain Lions took on the Charleston Golden Eagles in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) semifinals. The winner would take on the Frostburg State Bobcats in the conference championship.

It was an offensive onslaught from the jump for both teams. In the bottom of the first, Charleston would score six runs but in the top of the second Concord would answer with six of it’s own. The score would reach 9-7 Charleston lead into the bottom of the fourth, but in that inning Charleston would score 10 runs to lead 19-7. Charleston would go onto win 21-11, advancing to the championship. Concord’s season ends there.

Charleston would go onto win the conference championship over Frostburg State 12-8/

