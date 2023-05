MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bull Creek Road in McDowell County will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at milepost 4.27 from May 15 through Friday, May 19 to install soil nails for slip repair.

The roads are set to reopen to traffic every evening at 5:30 p.m. during construction.

