Bluefield High School award ceremony recognizes seniors with scholarships

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Soon-to-be high school graduates are being recognized by their peers for achievements made throughout the school year. On Monday, there were more than thirty scholarships presented to seniors at Bluefield High, with some scholars earning more than one. Six of those scholarships were from Mountain State schools such as Concord University, West Virginia University, and Marshall University.

“Well, I just think it just means a lot for... our students to... be awarded for all their hard work that they’ve put in the last few years...” says Mike Collins, principal of Bluefield High School, “...This is a strong class... They’ve been through a lot, you know, with COVID and everything... This was kind of the last group of the High School Group that had to go all the way through during COVID...”

Other presentations during the ceremony include valedictorian award, salutatorian awards, and honor graduates.

