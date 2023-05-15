Bluefield High School award ceremony recognizes seniors with scholarships

Scholarships were presented by many organizations and West Virginia colleges.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Soon-to-be high school graduates are being recognized by their peers for achievements made throughout the school year. On Monday, there were more than thirty scholarships presented to seniors at Bluefield High, with some scholars earning more than one. Six of those scholarships were from Mountain State schools such as Concord University, West Virginia University, and Marshall University.

“Well, I just think it just means a lot for... our students to... be awarded for all their hard work that they’ve put in the last few years...” says Mike Collins, principal of Bluefield High School, “...This is a strong class... They’ve been through a lot, you know, with COVID and everything... This was kind of the last group of the High School Group that had to go all the way through during COVID...”

Other presentations during the ceremony include valedictorian award, salutatorian awards, and honor graduates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
“Mingo” author visits Montcalm High School
Satellite image showing the subtropical storm that formed in mid-January off the coast of the...
VDEM designates May 15-19, 2023 as Hurricane Preparedness Week
Bluefield High School award ceremony recognizes seniors with scholarships
Bluefield High School award ceremony recognizes seniors with scholarships
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. kicked off Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Week with a numbe