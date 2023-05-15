Town of Alderson to host Strawberry Festival

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Annual Strawberry Festival in Alderson is set to be in full swing with strawberry themed food and festivities on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be more than 30 art and food vendors on or near the Alderson Memorial Bridge including the “sweetest berries” being sold by Sunset Berry Farm. Live music all day will include Lee Dean as Elvis at 10 am; Lee Dean as Sinatra at 11:30 am and the Goodson Boys at 1:30 pm, all at the gazebo at Alumni Park on the Monroe County side of Alderson. Alderson Main Street will have strawberry lemonade for sale.

On the Greenbrier County side of town there will be pony rides and activities for the whole family. The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church is having their Annual Yard Sale and Hot Dog sale from 9am-1pm.

Some restaurants will also be offering special menus in celebration of the festival, and some of those restaurants include Ginny’s Goodbites. the Riverview Cafe, and Fruits of Labor Cafe.

Just outside of Alderson, on Flat Mountain, Sunset Berry Farm will have endless activities and fun at the farm all day long as well as the opportunity to “pick your own” beautiful and tasty strawberries.

Don Sutherland, President of Alderson Main Street, said, “We had such a great time last year and we are expecting to have even more vendors and fun this year. Please join us for strawberries and more!”

