Shady Spring battles back after loss Wednesday to win section title

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Nicholas County Grizzlies for the Class AA region three section two title. Shady Spring had to bounce back and win games Thursday and Friday to set up the winner-take-all game against Nicholas County.

Nicholas County would take a 2-0 lead right away, but Shady Spring would respond and score a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers would score four more runs and Jacob Meadows would throw a complete 67-pitch game to get the 5-2 win.

Shady Spring will play the Pikeview Panthers in regionals next week.

