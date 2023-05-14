Pikeview outlasts Bluefield to capture the sectional championship
Panthers will face Shady Spring in the regional championship series
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview took command of the game with four runs in the fifth inning.
The rally came just after Bluefield had taken a 1-0 in the top half of the inning. Nathan Riffe tossed a complete game for Pikeview. He also tied the game with an RBI single. Drew Damewood drove in two runs to give Pikeview a 3-1 lead.
The Panthers will meet the Shady Spring Tigers in the regional championship series. The winner of that series advances to the state tournament.
