Mother’s Day dining reservations sell out for Fincastle Country Club afternoon lunch

Fincastle had two lunch sessions to accommodate those celebrating.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Fincastle Country Club is one of many Mother’s Day celebrations in the Two Virginias. The country club had two times for seatings today to accommodate the Mother’s Day crowds. The first session of the day was packed, but reservations for the afternoon session were completely sold out with more than 300 reservations made. John O’Neal, Fincastle’s general manager, says he’s seen many happy mothers throughout the day enjoying spending time with their families.

“You know, we do several buffets throughout the year, but Mother’s Day is our largest. And that’s why we went to two seatings this year to... see how that works out, but we want to accommodate, and...so the moms could come in and relax and have a good time. But this is our largest buffet each year,” says O’Neal.

O’Neal adds, Mother’s Day is a great way to make special memories with your mother and give her some time to relax and enjoy the day.

