Fayetteville man charged in alleged attempted vehicle robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Perdue reported Saturday that deputies responded around 2:00 p.m. to a complaint regarding a male “attempting to gain entry into vehicles parked at the River access of Fayette Station Road,” before receiving a second call reporting the same man had brandished a knife, and stabbed it into a vehicle multiple times.

Upon arrival of deputies -- Perdue reported the man, identified as 49-year-old Charles B. Foreman of Fayetteville, fled into the river. Deputies and assisting agencies “were able to get the male out of the river and detain him.”

Foreman has been charged with two counts of felony Destruction of Property and Attempting to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, along with five other misdemeanors.

