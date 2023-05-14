Bluefield’s “Blue Dolphins” swim team returns following hiatus

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Bluefield, West Virginia swim team that ended years ago is coming back. The Blue Dolphins were a swim team at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center that once had more than 100 members. The team had been around for more than fifty years but ended around the start of COVID. However, the Bluefield West Virginia Parks and Recreation are restarting the team for a summer league. Justin Hawkins, Program Coordinator for Bluefield Parks and Rec and a coach and former member of the Blue Dolphins team says this is a great way to get involved with both individual and team competition.

“As someone who swam for the Blue Dolphins in nineties, I would say it’s a great opportunity for kids and parents to get them active in a sport that’s low impact as well as low stress on the body...” says Hawkins.

The team is open to the public and anyone aged five to eighteen is welcome to join them.

“I like to swim because it’s really fun and I like being with my friends and having fun,” Ryann Lamber, a swimmer at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center.

“It’s kind of like being in zero gravity when you’re underwater,” says Bryce Watkins, another swimmer.

“You should come to the Rec Center. It’s really fun,” recommends Marli Ruble, another swimmer.

Hawkins adds, the team is open to anyone aged five to eighteen. The summer league will be held from Mat 15th to the end of July. The cost to join is $65 for Fit Rec members and $75 for nonmembers. He says to contact the Bluefield Fit Rec for more information on signing up.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.