“Several” deceased cattle after truck overturns on I-64

Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.
Summers Co. Dispatch reported several cattle deaths on Saturday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A cattle truck overturned late Friday night on I-64 in Summers County, leaving numerous cattle both deceased and on-the-loose, according to Summers County Dispatch.

Drivers were told Saturday morning to proceed with caution in the area of mile marker 139, where the accident occurred. Workers on-scene Saturday morning told WVVA they had been working to clean up the area since around midnight.

Summers County Dispatch reported “several” cattle perished in the incident, and added they received many calls throughout the morning regarding loose cattle in the area.

According to dispatch, the scene is now clear and traffic is moving as usual.

