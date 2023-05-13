Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float

By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - This morning roughly 20 kayaks floated through the Bluestone River in Bramwell to honor a fallen community member.

The activity was in remembrance of Zach Blankenship, a firefighter who passed away in 2020 from a stroke following a response to a house fire. We asked a close friend of Blankenship’s about what it means to have people come out to honor Blankenship.

“It feels great it’s wonderful. We miss him a lot. He was a big part of the community. He gave his life serving the community. I love you Zach,” said Justin Dunford.

This was the second annual kayak float in honor of Blankenship. After riding down the Bluestone River, kayakers landed at the River Front ATV resort for a cookout.

