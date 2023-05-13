Madness in the Mountain sees 400+ cars, raises money for Ronald McDonald House

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rev up your engines, the Madness in the Mountain car show made its fourth year return to Mercer County today.

More than 400 cars were on display at Bluefield City Park along with vendors and hundreds of people. The entirety of the twenty dollar entrance fee went to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, meaning more than eight thousand dollars were raised.

“All the money raised today will benefit The Ronald McDonald House of Southern West Virginia. You kinda get in your feels about it. Seeing where we started and where we’re at now; it’s pretty awesome,” said promoter Chad Hutchens.

The winner of the car show received one thousand dollars cash. In addition to the show, a Miss Madness Pin-up contest was held as well as concerts by Ain’t Dead Yet and Caden Glover.

