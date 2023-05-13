Hit or miss showers possible for Mother’s Day

Temperatures will be mild once again tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
As we head into the overnight hours we will see a backdoor cold front move in from the north. This will bring us a line of thunderstorms around 8 PM that will quickly move from north to south. After that we will still see some spotty rain showers through the night. Temperatures will be mild again, sitting in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will be on the mild side again tonight
Temperatures will be on the mild side again tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Mother’s Day is looking to be a little on the dry side. We could see some lingering shower through the morning, but the chance of rain will diminish though midday. Any rain that we see will be fairly isolated, with most of us staying dry. The late afternoon / early evening will bring back the chance for some more showers with maybe a few rumbles of thunders, but once again, very hit or miss.

Mother's Day will have hit or miss rain possible
Mother's Day will have hit or miss rain possible(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Sunday will be fairly mild despite the cold front. We’ll see highs top off in the low to mid 70 across the region. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures will be warm on Sunday as well.
Temperatures will be warm on Sunday as well.(WVVA WEATHER)

For the start of the work week, rain will stick around Monday and Tuesday, with that cold air finally settling in. Highs in the mid to upper 60s will warm up into the 70s by the end of the week.

