Greenbrier East takes section title over Princeton Friday

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Spartans hosted the Princeton Tigers in the Class AAA region three section two championship. The Spartans were the No. 1 seed while the Tigers were the No. 4 seed.

It was a competitive start as the Tigers took an early 1-0 lead, but Spartans would respond and lead 5-1 going into the fifth inning. Tigers would make it 6-4 but would go onto score seven runs in the sixth inning to win 13-7.

