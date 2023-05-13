Greenbrier East takes section title over Princeton Friday

Spartans uses seven run sixth inning to win 13-7 over Tigers
Greenbrier East takes section title over Princeton Friday
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Spartans hosted the Princeton Tigers in the Class AAA region three section two championship. The Spartans were the No. 1 seed while the Tigers were the No. 4 seed.

It was a competitive start as the Tigers took an early 1-0 lead, but Spartans would respond and lead 5-1 going into the fifth inning. Tigers would make it 6-4 but would go onto score seven runs in the sixth inning to win 13-7.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Rhododendron Logo
Beckley’s Sweet Treats and Emergency Preparedness Fair announces rain plan
A former teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School will be going to trial after backing out...
Former aide at Woodrow Wilson High School backs out of plea

Latest News

Greenbrier East takes section title over Princeton Friday
GREENBRIER EAST PRINCETON
Jaedan Holstein signs with Concord
Jaedan Holstein bolsters Concord’s track and xc program
Judah Price commits to the Mountaineers
Judah Price commits to West Virginia University
Jaedan Holstein signs with Concord
Jaedan Holstein signs with Concord track and xc