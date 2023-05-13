Bluefield batters Pikeview to force winner-take-all game for the sectional title

Beavers beat Panthers 14-1
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield scored eight runs in the first inning and was in complete control the rest of the way.

The Beavers went on to win 14-1 in five innings. Caleb Fuller tossed a complete game and only allowed one unearned run. Hunter Harmon collected three intentional walks.

Bluefield and Pikeview will play again on Saturday at 1:00. The winner takes the sectional championship.

