Tazewell County GOP primary vote for Circuit Court Clerk coming up

By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - If you voice your vote, Saturday is the Republican primary for Circuit Court Clerk in Tazewell County.

Chandler Hurley, Charity Hurst, and Susie Vance are on the ballot.

The polling location is at the Fuller Peery Building, and voting will be from 10 am to 5 pm

Please bring a photo ID, and persons 17 years of age who are registered to vote and will be 18 before the November election will be permitted to vote.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

Local Dancing with the Stars team holds fundraiser
2023 Dancing with the Stars team holds fundraiser for local United Way
Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float set for Mother’s Day weekend
Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float set for Mother’s Day weekend
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley
A new art exhibit in Uptown Beckley is giving viewers a unique insight into the lives of those...
‘Inside Out’ exhibit displays inmate artwork in Uptown Beckley