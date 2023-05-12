Tazewell County GOP primary vote for Circuit Court Clerk coming up

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - If you voice your vote, Saturday is the Republican primary for Circuit Court Clerk in Tazewell County.

Chandler Hurley, Charity Hurst, and Susie Vance are on the ballot.

The polling location is at the Fuller Peery Building, and voting will be from 10 am to 5 pm

Please bring a photo ID, and persons 17 years of age who are registered to vote and will be 18 before the November election will be permitted to vote.

