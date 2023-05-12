Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says

A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin student has died after being struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus.

WMTV reports the crash occurred Friday morning when the school bus was picking up students at a stop along State Highway 33.

The bus was sideswiped by a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the same direction.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup driver failed to slow down in time and swerved to the right. The vehicle then made contact with the right side of the school bus and struck a student getting on the bus.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries reported to any other students. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families after the crash.

Officials with the Reedsburg School District said they plan to have resources available for the families involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for about five hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all counts related to the killings of her two children and a...
Lori Vallow Daybell guilty verdict reading
Pressure mounts on Congress to ban lawmakers from trading stocks
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
Couple welcomes 2 sets of identical twins
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation