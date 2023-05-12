Showers and thunderstorms this evening will only be the start of a rainy weekend

After a fair day today, we’re going to see some rain moving in this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 4 PM. We’re not looking at much in the way of severe weather, though some storms could be a little strong at times. Rain will continue throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will remain mild. Our normal low is around 50 degrees, and we’re expected to stay in the low 60s.

Tonight will be mild and rainy (WVVA WEATHER)

We also have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall all the way until Sunday, with Sunday’s coverage remaining mainly to the northwestern counties.

Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start Saturday with heavier cloud cover. Rain will be off and on through the early morning and into the lunchtime hour. We’ll see some thunderstorms around lunchtime that will continue through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 70s as we start to cool down for Mother’s Day weekend. Rain chances will continue into the evening hours, though after about 9 PM it will start to quiet down. Low temperatures will once again be near 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through the area tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

For Mother’s Day, things are looking to remain wet. Temperatures will remain around the same as Saturday. Recent model runs have been trending drier, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on Mother’s Day. We are looking at a slightly lower chance of rain, though we could still see the occasional rumbles of thunder. The beginning of next week is looking to remain cooler.

