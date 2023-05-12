Showers and thunderstorms this evening will only be the start of a rainy weekend

Temperatures as we head into the weekend will be cooling down.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a fair day today, we’re going to see some rain moving in this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 4 PM. We’re not looking at much in the way of severe weather, though some storms could be a little strong at times. Rain will continue throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will remain mild. Our normal low is around 50 degrees, and we’re expected to stay in the low 60s.

Tonight will be mild and rainy
Tonight will be mild and rainy(WVVA WEATHER)

We also have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall all the way until Sunday, with Sunday’s coverage remaining mainly to the northwestern counties.

Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday
Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start Saturday with heavier cloud cover. Rain will be off and on through the early morning and into the lunchtime hour. We’ll see some thunderstorms around lunchtime that will continue through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 70s as we start to cool down for Mother’s Day weekend. Rain chances will continue into the evening hours, though after about 9 PM it will start to quiet down. Low temperatures will once again be near 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through the area tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through the area tomorrow(WVVA WEATHER)

For Mother’s Day, things are looking to remain wet. Temperatures will remain around the same as Saturday. Recent model runs have been trending drier, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on Mother’s Day. We are looking at a slightly lower chance of rain, though we could still see the occasional rumbles of thunder. The beginning of next week is looking to remain cooler.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer

Latest News

Full Forecast (5/12)
Full Forecast (5/12)
Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.
Occasional showers and storms are expected this Mother’s Day weekend
Full video forecast (5-11-2023)
Full video forecast (5-11-2023)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
We’ll be warm, muggy, and stormy to end the work week