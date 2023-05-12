Shady Spring advances and eliminates Independence in sectionals

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Independence Patriots in the Class AA region three section two loser’s bracket.

Shady Spring would lead 4-1 after four innings and 5-1 after six. In the top of the seventh, James Williams for the Patriots would hit a three-run home run but it was not enough for the team to comeback, as the Patriots would lose 5-4.

The Patriots season ends there and the Tigers will take on the Nicholas County Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on Friday where the Tigers need to win two in order to win the sectional championship.

