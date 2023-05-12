Shady Spring advances and eliminates Independence in sectionals

Tigers defeat Patriots 5-4 and advance to play Nicholas County Grizzlies in the sectional championship
Tigers defeat Patriots 5-4 and advance to play Nicholas County Grizzlies in the sectional championship
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Independence Patriots in the Class AA region three section two loser’s bracket.

Shady Spring would lead 4-1 after four innings and 5-1 after six. In the top of the seventh, James Williams for the Patriots would hit a three-run home run but it was not enough for the team to comeback, as the Patriots would lose 5-4.

The Patriots season ends there and the Tigers will take on the Nicholas County Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on Friday where the Tigers need to win two in order to win the sectional championship.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street

Latest News

Bluefield vs. Wyoming East sectional baseball
Bluefield outpaces Wyoming East to reach sectional championship
Graham vs. Tazewell girls soccer
Graham caps dominant regular season with six goals in the second half
Graham vs. Tazewell girls soccer
Graham vs. Tazewell girls soccer
Bluefield vs. Wyoming East baseball