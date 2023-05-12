Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float set for Mother’s Day weekend

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kayakers will be descending onto the Home of the Millionaires in memory of a first responder who passed away in 2020.

The Second Annual Zach Blakenship Memorial Kayak Float is getting underway at the Coopers Launch area this Saturday at 10 am.

Kayakers will float down the Bluestone River through the historical town of Bramwell, W.Va. to the Riverfront ATV Resort. You will need to bring your own kayak or canoe.

Blankenship passed away from a stroke after responding to a house fire.

When WVVA attended the inaugural event those who knew him said this is the perfect way to honor Blankenship’s life.

(Timothy Wyatt with the Montcalm Fire Department said, “He enjoyed the outdoors, and anything to do with the outdoors and helping people, so it’s good to do it in his honor.”

For more information call, 304-325-6354.

