Play based on real-life librarian, set during Civil Rights Movement to make its W.Va debut in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A play with an important lesson is getting ready to hit the stage at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre on Washington Street E in Lewisburg.

“Alabama Story” is based on true events involving Emily Reed, a librarian in Alabama who fought to protect children’s books. Set during the Civil Rights Movement, the play is centered around one book, in particular: Garth Williams’ “The Rabbits’ Wedding, which tells the story of a black bunny marring a white one.

“In the deep south of 1959, a lot of people didn’t like that message or perceived a message in that,” explained the show’s playwright, Kenneth Jones.

WVVA caught up with Jones to see why he wanted to adapt this story for the stage.

“I stumbled across her story reading the newspaper. I read her obituary, and the minute I read this story, I thought it was going to be a play.”

Jones first read Reed’s story in 2000. Over the next decade, he wrote “Alabama Story” and its world premiere was held in Utah in 2015. Since then, it has been performed all across the country.

“She [Reed] was persecuted, and they tried to drum her out of Alabama. They tried to burn the book and get the book banned, and I thought it was...the stuff of great drama,” he told WVVA.

“She just wanted to protect the children’s book and keep it available so people could have access to it. She didn’t view herself as a hero, but, ultimately, her legacy is that she did become one of the great heroes of the Freedom to Read movement. She did protect this book- spoiler alert, but not without consequence, and that is what the play is really about.”

“Alabam Story” hits the stage on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. It will run until Sunday, May 21. Click here for tickets and additional information.

